Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Lessened by Amica Retiree Medical Trust

Amica Retiree Medical Trust cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,852 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,261 shares during the period. Apple makes up 5.3% of Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $1,890,884,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 53.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,235,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,178,590,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471,342 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $1,075,599,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 13.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,407,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230,300 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Apple from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Apple from $176.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.11.

Apple Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $179.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $184.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Apple declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at $541,766,188.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 439,529 shares of company stock worth $71,703,657. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Stories

