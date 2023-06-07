Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Apple from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $183.86 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $177.11.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Trading Down 0.2 %

Apple stock opened at $179.21 on Tuesday. Apple has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $184.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.30.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Apple declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at $541,766,188.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 439,529 shares of company stock valued at $71,703,657. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MKT Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the first quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the first quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.