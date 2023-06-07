Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Holdings Decreased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,351,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,998,000 after acquiring an additional 84,223 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Arcosa by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,583,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,408,000 after purchasing an additional 124,263 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Arcosa by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,546,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,594,000 after purchasing an additional 72,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Arcosa by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,001,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,595,000 after purchasing an additional 54,431 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Arcosa by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,881,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,714,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ACA opened at $70.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.52 and a 52-week high of $71.12.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.56. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $549.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Arcosa’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arcosa news, insider Jesse E. Jr. Collins sold 8,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $594,411.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,039.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 2,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.65, for a total transaction of $162,700.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,995 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,906.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jesse E. Jr. Collins sold 8,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $594,411.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,039.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,312. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACA has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Arcosa from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Arcosa from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

About Arcosa

(Get Rating)

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

Further Reading

