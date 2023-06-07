Arecor Therapeutics (LON:AREC) Trading Down 2%

Arecor Therapeutics plc (LON:AREC – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 240 ($2.98) and last traded at GBX 245 ($3.05). 1,191 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 8,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 250 ($3.11).

Arecor Therapeutics Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 6.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 258.47 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 248.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £75.02 million and a P/E ratio of -790.32.

About Arecor Therapeutics

Arecor Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products in diabetes and other indications. The company through its proprietary formulation technology platform, Arestat, developing a portfolio of proprietary products in diabetes and other indications, as well as working with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to deliver enhanced reformulations of therapeutic products.

