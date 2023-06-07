Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) CEO Michael J. Arougheti Sells 258,163 Shares

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 258,163 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total value of $23,472,179.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,429,283.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Ares Management stock opened at $91.43 on Wednesday. Ares Management Co. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $91.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a PE ratio of 83.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.30.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $813.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.04 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 6.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 280.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARES. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Ares Management from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Ares Management from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Management

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,140,328,000 after acquiring an additional 458,646 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,618,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $886,004,000 after buying an additional 701,738 shares in the last quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Ares Management by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,987,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $247,031,000 after buying an additional 188,618 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Management by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,270,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $223,821,000 after buying an additional 576,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in Ares Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $268,186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Further Reading

