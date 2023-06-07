Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL) Shares Up 6.2%

Shares of Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL – Get Rating) shot up 6.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.35 and last traded at $6.00. 16,298 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 14,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.
Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Up 6.2 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.82.
Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Saturday, April 15th were paid a $0.5469 dividend. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 36.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th.
