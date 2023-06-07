ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) PT Lowered to GBX 940

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,000 ($12.43) to GBX 940 ($11.69) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 680 ($8.45) to GBX 550 ($6.84) in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Liberum Capital raised shares of ASOS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 610 ($7.58) to GBX 550 ($6.84) in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 500 ($6.22) to GBX 450 ($5.59) in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of ASOS from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $800.00.

ASOS Stock Performance

ASOMY stock opened at $4.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.36. ASOS has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $18.61.

About ASOS

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

