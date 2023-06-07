ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Lifted to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Citigroup cut ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $266.40.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Price Performance
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) stock opened at $11.56 on Tuesday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $12.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.62. The company has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.99.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0759 per share. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.06. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 26.23%.
About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)
Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Americas, Asia Pacific, Global Technologies, and Entrance Systems. The regional divisions, namely EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks and smart home access solutions, high-security doors, fire doors and hardware adapted to the local market’s standards and security requirements.
