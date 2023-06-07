Asset Management Resources LLC Sells 801 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Asset Management Resources LLC lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,095 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. Apple makes up 0.4% of Asset Management Resources LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Asset Management Resources LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 75.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 439,529 shares of company stock worth $71,703,657. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $179.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $184.95.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on Apple from $176.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Apple from $173.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.11.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.