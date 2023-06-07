Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods (LON:ABF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ABF. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,000 ($24.86) to GBX 2,300 ($28.59) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 1,400 ($17.40) to GBX 1,900 ($23.62) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Associated British Foods to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,150 ($26.73) to GBX 2,250 ($27.97) in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($21.76) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 1,680 ($20.89) to GBX 1,760 ($21.88) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,043.33 ($25.40).

ABF opened at GBX 1,869.50 ($23.24) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.61. Associated British Foods has a 12-month low of GBX 1,223 ($15.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,076 ($25.81). The company has a market cap of £14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,936.84, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,931.13 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,845.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a GBX 14.20 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Associated British Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,631.58%.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

