AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTSW) Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTSW – Get Rating) traded down 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.75 and last traded at $1.77. 1,854 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 20,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AST SpaceMobile stock. Skaana Management L.P. increased its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTSW – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,280,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276,837 shares during the quarter. AST SpaceMobile makes up about 0.5% of Skaana Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Skaana Management L.P.’s holdings in AST SpaceMobile were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

