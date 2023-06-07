AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

AZN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded AstraZeneca to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a £118 ($146.69) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £108 ($134.26) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank set a £124 ($154.15) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of £119.32 ($148.33).

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at £117.48 ($146.05) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.59. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 9,399 ($116.84) and a 1 year high of £123.92 ($154.05). The firm has a market cap of £182.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4,829.39, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of £117.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of £113.64.

In related news, insider Michel Demare acquired 2,000 shares of AstraZeneca stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of £117.01 ($145.46) per share, with a total value of £234,020 ($290,924.91). 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

