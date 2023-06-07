AstraZeneca (OTCMKTS:AZNCF) Trading Up 0.2%

AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $147.45 and last traded at $145.45. Approximately 1,348 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 3,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13,500.00 target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AstraZeneca Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AstraZeneca stock. Boston Common Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC ( OTCMKTS:AZNCF Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 271,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,654,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.