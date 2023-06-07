Atlantic Securities Begins Coverage on FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $265.00 target price on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FDX. Raymond James upgraded FedEx from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on FedEx from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on FedEx from $240.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on FedEx from $241.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on FedEx from $233.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $244.39.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FDX stock opened at $219.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $226.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $248.76. The company has a market capitalization of $55.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that FedEx will post 14.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s payout ratio is 39.72%.

Insider Activity

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,363.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other FedEx news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of FedEx

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $388,787,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $314,712,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 64,686.3% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 1,377,356 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $314,712,000 after buying an additional 1,375,230 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 24,422.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,169,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 1,164,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 21,900.8% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 882,454 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,095,000 after buying an additional 878,443 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

