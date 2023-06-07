Atlantic Securities Begins Coverage on United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS)

Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $162.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $192.11.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS opened at $167.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.69 and a 200 day moving average of $181.15. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $209.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,943,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,878,723,000 after buying an additional 10,134,386 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $732,833,000 after buying an additional 4,211,580 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,343,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,775 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 19,991.7% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,905,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,822,000 after buying an additional 1,896,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.