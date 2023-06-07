AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,778 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in AtriCure in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AtriCure by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AtriCure by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in AtriCure in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Maggie Yuen sold 4,313 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $202,883.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,241.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on AtriCure from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AtriCure in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on AtriCure from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on AtriCure from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on AtriCure from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC opened at $48.39 on Wednesday. AtriCure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $52.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -59.01 and a beta of 1.35.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $93.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.53 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 10.81%. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

