AT&T (NYSE:T) Lifted to Market Perform at Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Moffett Nathanson currently has $17.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. HSBC decreased their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen decreased their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.76.

AT&T Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:T opened at $15.66 on Tuesday. AT&T has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.95 billion, a PE ratio of -12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.50.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AT&T will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -87.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AT&T

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in T. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 85,003.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,568,000 after purchasing an additional 76,746,649 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $1,229,499,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in AT&T by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after buying an additional 29,769,976 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in AT&T by 328.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,569,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,707,000 after buying an additional 11,932,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in AT&T by 45.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,198,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $619,829,000 after buying an additional 10,117,746 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

