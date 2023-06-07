Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST) Trading Down 3.7%

Austin Gold Corp. (NYSE:AUST – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.98 and last traded at $1.02. 24,607 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 130,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.
Austin Gold Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.03.
Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that Austin Gold Corp. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Austin Gold
Austin Gold Company Profile
Austin Gold Corp., a gold exploration company, focuses on the exploration and evaluation of mineral property interests in Nevada. The company's principal property the Kelly Creek Project with a mix of 6 patented mining claims and 1,600 unpatented mining claims covering an area of 136.8 square kilometers located in the Kelly Creek Basin, in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Austin Gold (AUST)
- Is American Airlines a Good Stock to Buy?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- It Is Not Too Late To “Git” On Board With GitLab
- Is Frontline’s 20% Dividend Too Good To Be True?
- Hospitality’s Rebound Has A Table At Cracker Barrel
Receive News & Ratings for Austin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.