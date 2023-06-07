Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST) Trading Down 3.7%

Austin Gold Corp. (NYSE:AUST – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.98 and last traded at $1.02. 24,607 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 130,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

Austin Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.03.

Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that Austin Gold Corp. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Austin Gold

Austin Gold Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Austin Gold stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Austin Gold Corp. ( NYSE:AUST Get Rating ) by 94.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,430 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.85% of Austin Gold worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Austin Gold Corp., a gold exploration company, focuses on the exploration and evaluation of mineral property interests in Nevada. The company's principal property the Kelly Creek Project with a mix of 6 patented mining claims and 1,600 unpatented mining claims covering an area of 136.8 square kilometers located in the Kelly Creek Basin, in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada.

