Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

AUTO has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 630 ($7.83) price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.01) price target on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Auto Trader Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 624.86 ($7.77).

Auto Trader Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Auto Trader Group stock opened at GBX 617 ($7.67) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,373.85, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 623.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 592.54. Auto Trader Group has a 12-month low of GBX 479.80 ($5.96) and a 12-month high of GBX 681 ($8.47).

Auto Trader Group Increases Dividend

About Auto Trader Group

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.60 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Auto Trader Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,076.92%.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

