Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Avantax, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Rating) shares rose 2.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.80 and last traded at $22.64. Approximately 326,034 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 545,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Avantax from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avantax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Avantax in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Avantax to $32.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

The firm has a market cap of $873.68 million, a PE ratio of 2.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Avantax Company Profile

Avantax ( NASDAQ:AVTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.21). Avantax had a net margin of 49.72% and a return on equity of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $177.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Avantax, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avantax, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

