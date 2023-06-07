Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Avantax, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Rating) shares rose 2.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.80 and last traded at $22.64. Approximately 326,034 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 545,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.16.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AVTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Avantax from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avantax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Avantax in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Avantax to $32.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.
Avantax Stock Up 2.2 %
The firm has a market cap of $873.68 million, a PE ratio of 2.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.
Avantax Company Profile
Avantax, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avantax (AVTA)
- Is American Airlines a Good Stock to Buy?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- It Is Not Too Late To “Git” On Board With GitLab
- Is Frontline’s 20% Dividend Too Good To Be True?
- Hospitality’s Rebound Has A Table At Cracker Barrel
Receive News & Ratings for Avantax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.