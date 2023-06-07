Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Research Coverage Started at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $51.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of AVNW opened at $31.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.82 million, a PE ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.83 and its 200-day moving average is $32.64. Aviat Networks has a fifty-two week low of $21.15 and a fifty-two week high of $39.80.

In related news, CEO Pete A. Smith acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.83 per share, for a total transaction of $29,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,918 shares in the company, valued at $5,754,743.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 527.9% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 213,394 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after purchasing an additional 179,410 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 343.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 206,038 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 159,531 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Aviat Networks by 562.1% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 160,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 136,584 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Aviat Networks by 354.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 173,309 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 135,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Aviat Networks by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 272,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,400,000 after buying an additional 103,808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

