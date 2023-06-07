AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) PT Raised to $13.00

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AVDX. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AvidXchange from $11.00 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on AvidXchange from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on AvidXchange from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.05.

AvidXchange Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVDX opened at $10.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.04 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. AvidXchange has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $11.86.

Insider Transactions at AvidXchange

AvidXchange ( NASDAQ:AVDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. AvidXchange had a negative return on equity of 10.22% and a negative net margin of 27.75%. The firm had revenue of $86.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.66 million. As a group, research analysts expect that AvidXchange will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joel Wilhite sold 27,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $270,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 345,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,453,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AvidXchange news, President Daniel Drees sold 10,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $89,990.46. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 515,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,549,585.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joel Wilhite sold 27,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $270,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 345,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,453,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,913,893 shares of company stock worth $32,156,639 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvidXchange

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in AvidXchange during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in AvidXchange during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AvidXchange by 185.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,809 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in AvidXchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in AvidXchange in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

Further Reading

