AXQ Capital LP Invests $897,000 in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,134,486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,867.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,089,669,000 after acquiring an additional 90,167,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,909.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,731,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,219,876,000 after acquiring an additional 37,754,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.52.
NASDAQ AMZN opened at $126.61 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 301.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.06 and a 200-day moving average of $99.29.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
