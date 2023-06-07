B. Riley Begins Coverage on Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MOD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE MOD opened at $30.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.34 and its 200 day moving average is $22.26. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.24. Modine Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $31.04.

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $618.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.70 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 15,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $459,633.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 299,604 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,068.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 3,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $72,657.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 110,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,468,059.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 15,255 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $459,633.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 299,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,068.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $299,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $379,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,028,253 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,126,000 after purchasing an additional 573,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

