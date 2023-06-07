B. Riley Lowers Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Price Target to $6.00

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by B. Riley from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OXLC opened at $5.19 on Tuesday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52 week low of $4.83 and a 52 week high of $6.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.17 and its 200 day moving average is $5.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.72 million, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Oxford Lane Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Oxford Lane Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Oxford Lane Capital’s payout ratio is currently 76.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxford Lane Capital

In other Oxford Lane Capital news, Director Mark Jeffrey Ashenfelter bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.18 per share, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 914,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 9,142 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital is an investment company that invests primarily in debt and equity tranches of CLO vehicles.

