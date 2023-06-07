B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com lowered shares of B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BTG. Scotiabank raised their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a report on Friday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on B2Gold in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $4.25 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised B2Gold from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.46.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $3.84 on Tuesday. B2Gold has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $4.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.96.

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. B2Gold had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $473.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of B2Gold by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. acquired a new position in B2Gold in the 1st quarter worth $659,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 171,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in B2Gold in the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 540,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 137,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

