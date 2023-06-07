BAE Systems (LON:BA) Shares Down 0.8%

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Rating) dropped 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 934.80 ($11.62) and last traded at GBX 934.80 ($11.62). Approximately 3,906,728 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 942.40 ($11.72).

BA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.05) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 950 ($11.81) to GBX 1,000 ($12.43) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,146 ($14.25) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($12.68) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,019.33 ($12.67).

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 991.41 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 908.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,832.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.55.

In related news, insider Tom Arseneault sold 23,627 shares of BAE Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 920 ($11.44), for a total value of £217,368.40 ($270,224.27). 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

