Bank First National (OTCMKTS:BFNC) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $70.68

Bank First National Co. (OTCMKTS:BFNC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.68 and traded as high as $85.81. Bank First National shares last traded at $84.77, with a volume of 33,358 shares traded.
Bank First National Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.68 and its 200 day moving average is $80.04.
About Bank First National
Bank First Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individual and business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, credit cards, online banking, telephone banking, and mobile banking.
