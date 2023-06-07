Bank of America Trims Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Target Price to $70.00

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Bank of America from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

XEL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Xcel Energy from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.73.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $63.56 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.00. The firm has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Xcel Energy has a 12-month low of $56.89 and a 12-month high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $47,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $47,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $1,087,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,498 shares in the company, valued at $452,195.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xcel Energy

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,718,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 94,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,387,000 after purchasing an additional 31,118 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

