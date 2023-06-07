Bank of America Upgrades McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) to Buy

Bank of America upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $100.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $75.00.

MKC has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued a sell rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a hold rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.60.

NYSE:MKC opened at $90.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.32. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $70.60 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.74. The stock has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.58.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

In other news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $3,592,338.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,579 shares in the company, valued at $14,365,301.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MKC. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 412.8% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at $29,000. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

