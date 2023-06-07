Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Given a C$144.25 Price Target by Fundamental Research Analysts

Fundamental Research set a C$144.25 price objective on Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. CSFB dropped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$147.00 to C$139.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. CIBC lowered their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$145.00 to C$139.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Cormark lowered their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$140.00 to C$131.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$143.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$127.00 to C$123.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$135.91.
Bank of Montreal Stock Performance
Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$117.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$118.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$124.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$82.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of C$111.88 and a 52 week high of C$138.69.
Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, small business lending, cash management, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.
