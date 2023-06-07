Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Given a C$77.55 Price Target by Fundamental Research Analysts

Fundamental Research set a C$77.55 price target on Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BNS. CSFB dropped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$77.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$76.00 to C$73.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$71.89.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

TSE BNS opened at C$66.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$79.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.94. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of C$63.19 and a 1 year high of C$85.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$67.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$68.30.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 4th. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.56%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

