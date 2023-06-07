BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BankUnited by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in BankUnited by 347.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in BankUnited in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000.

BankUnited Stock Performance

Shares of BKU opened at $22.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.83 and a 12-month high of $41.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.23). BankUnited had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $456.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BKU. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on BankUnited from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded BankUnited from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. VNET Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of BankUnited from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BankUnited from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.88.

BankUnited Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

