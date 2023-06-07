Barclays Downgrades EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) to Equal Weight

Barclays downgraded shares of EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $220.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $310.00.

EPAM has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $356.67.

EPAM Systems Price Performance

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $208.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $266.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.57. EPAM Systems has a 52-week low of $197.99 and a 52-week high of $462.99.

Institutional Trading of EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

