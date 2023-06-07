Barrington Research Raises ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Price Target to $23.00

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barrington Research from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $15.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of ACV Auctions from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.91.

NASDAQ ACVA opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. ACV Auctions has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $18.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -31.03 and a beta of 1.41.

In related news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $48,090,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO William Zerella sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $212,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 333,567 shares in the company, valued at $4,052,839.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $48,090,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,666,266 shares of company stock worth $57,581,208 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACVA. FMR LLC grew its position in ACV Auctions by 19.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,884,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,433,000 after buying an additional 1,918,328 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in ACV Auctions during the 4th quarter worth about $13,533,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 304.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,098,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,724,000 after buying an additional 1,579,823 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 14.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,143,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,417,000 after buying an additional 1,166,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 18,139,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

