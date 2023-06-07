Base Carbon (OTC:BCBNF) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Shares of Base Carbon Inc. (OTC:BCBNF – Get Rating) rose 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.43. Approximately 19,804 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 21,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BCBNF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Base Carbon from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Base Carbon from C$1.25 to C$1.10 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Base Carbon Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average is $0.34.

About Base Carbon

Base Carbon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of capital, development expertise, and management operating resources to projects involved primarily in voluntary carbon markets and the broader environmental markets. The company was formerly known as 1287411 B.C. Ltd. and changed its name to Base Carbon Inc in February 2022.

