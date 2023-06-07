Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) PT Lowered to $2.00

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $2.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on BLPH. Laidlaw lowered shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.

Get Bellerophon Therapeutics alerts:

Bellerophon Therapeutics Stock Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ BLPH opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.60. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $12.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BLPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bellerophon Therapeutics news, VP Bobae Kim sold 9,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $94,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,230. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Life Science Opportu Puissance sold 560,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total value of $5,297,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,211,262 shares in the company, valued at $11,458,538.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bobae Kim sold 9,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $94,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bellerophon Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $107,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 41.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 49.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 31,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 13.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.36% of the company’s stock.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of products that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline includes PH-ILD, PH-COPD, INOpulse and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.