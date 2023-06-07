Bens Creek Group (LON:BEN) Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Bens Creek Group Plc (LON:BEN – Get Rating) were down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 15.50 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 15.56 ($0.19). Approximately 539,582 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,686,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.75 ($0.20).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 17.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.57, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of £62.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,556.00.

Bens Creek Group PLC owns and operates a metallurgical coal mines in North America. It owns the Ben's Creek mining project located in West Virginia, the United States. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Charleston, West Virginia.

