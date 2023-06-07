Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 33 ($0.41) price objective on the stock.
Rainbow Rare Earths Stock Performance
Shares of LON RBW opened at GBX 8.25 ($0.10) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company has a market cap of £49.41 million, a P/E ratio of -860.00 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 9.86. Rainbow Rare Earths has a 52-week low of GBX 7.02 ($0.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 16 ($0.20).
Rainbow Rare Earths Company Profile
