Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 33 ($0.41) price objective on the stock.

Rainbow Rare Earths Stock Performance

Shares of LON RBW opened at GBX 8.25 ($0.10) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company has a market cap of £49.41 million, a P/E ratio of -860.00 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 9.86. Rainbow Rare Earths has a 52-week low of GBX 7.02 ($0.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 16 ($0.20).

Get Rainbow Rare Earths alerts:

Rainbow Rare Earths Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It explores for neodymium, dysprosium, terbium, and praseodymium deposits. The company primarily holds a 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 square kilometers located in Western Burundi.

Receive News & Ratings for Rainbow Rare Earths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rainbow Rare Earths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.