Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,125

Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,100 ($13.67) to GBX 1,125 ($13.99) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BYG. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($14.92) price target on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.67) price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($16.78) price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

LON BYG opened at GBX 1,190 ($14.79) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,990.00, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,181.54 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,181.13. Big Yellow Group has a one year low of GBX 938.50 ($11.67) and a one year high of GBX 1,440 ($17.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.47, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.28.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 22.90 ($0.28) per share. This is an increase from Big Yellow Group’s previous dividend of $22.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. Big Yellow Group’s payout ratio is 11,250.00%.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

