Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,125 at Royal Bank of Canada

Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,100 ($13.67) to GBX 1,125 ($13.99) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Big Yellow Group Price Performance

Shares of BYLOF opened at $14.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.44. Big Yellow Group has a 52-week low of $10.74 and a 52-week high of $17.30.

About Big Yellow Group

(Get Rating)

Big Yellow Group Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of self storage and related services. It also operates from a platform, including stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage. The company was founded by Nicholas John Vetch, James Ernest Gibson, and Philip Adrian Burks in September 1998 and is headquartered in Bagshot, the United Kingdom.

