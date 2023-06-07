bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF) Trading Down 0.4%

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.76 and last traded at $1.85. Approximately 8,357 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 765,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

bioAffinity Technologies Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On bioAffinity Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in bioAffinity Technologies during the third quarter worth $32,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in bioAffinity Technologies during the first quarter worth $33,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in bioAffinity Technologies during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in bioAffinity Technologies during the third quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

About bioAffinity Technologies

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat cancer at the cellular level.

