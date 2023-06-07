Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Compass Point

Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

BITF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Bitfarms from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Bitfarms stock opened at $1.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Bitfarms has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $255.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 3.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.90.

Bitfarms ( NASDAQ:BITF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Bitfarms had a negative net margin of 186.19% and a negative return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $27.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.60 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 145.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 52,533 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 195.9% in the 4th quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 66,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,870,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 434,548 shares during the period. 14.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

