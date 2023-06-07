BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:BECO) Shares Up 0.7%

BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:BECO – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.40 and last traded at $21.40. 7 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.25.

BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.47 and its 200 day moving average is $21.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 million, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.10.

Get BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF by 67.1% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 28,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 11,429 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF by 39.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF by 758.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF (BECO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of globally-listed companies that are selected for lower carbon footprint. BECO was launched on Aug 3, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.