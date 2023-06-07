BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) by 530.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,087 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMEZ. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 50.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 1,875,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,997,000 after buying an additional 632,161 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 23.9% during the third quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,035,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,463,000 after buying an additional 199,594 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 373.6% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 158,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after buying an additional 125,265 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II during the first quarter worth about $2,475,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 274.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 137,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 100,683 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BMEZ opened at 16.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 16.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is 16.10. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a twelve month low of 14.33 and a twelve month high of 17.89.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.75%.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

