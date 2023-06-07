BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH) Trading Down 0.2%

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$21.21 and last traded at C$21.25. 9,408 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 24,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.30.

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$21.91.

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%.

