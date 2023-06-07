Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,708,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,342,000 after buying an additional 31,166 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Boot Barn by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,055,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,957,000 after buying an additional 63,802 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,216,000 after buying an additional 38,436 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 35.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 878,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,381,000 after acquiring an additional 228,327 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 88.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 426,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,919,000 after acquiring an additional 199,756 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:BOOT opened at $72.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $88.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.34.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $425.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.00 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 24.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Gregory V. Hackman sold 15,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $1,089,200.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,120 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,419.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BOOT. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $93.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Boot Barn from $110.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Boot Barn from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Boot Barn from $100.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.40.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

