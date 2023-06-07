Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHFAL) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Rating) rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.25 and last traded at $24.12. Approximately 13,565 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 19,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.14 and its 200-day moving average is $23.64.

Brighthouse Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3906 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial

About Brighthouse Financial

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial stock. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BHFAL Get Rating ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 99,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,211,000.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

