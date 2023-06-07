Brokers Issue Forecasts for SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SWTX)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 5th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will post earnings of ($4.73) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($4.72). The consensus estimate for SpringWorks Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.92) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for SpringWorks Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.32) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.95) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.48) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.26) earnings per share.

SWTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $55.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ SWTX opened at $26.76 on Wednesday. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $39.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 0.57.

In other news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 1,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $34,839.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,767. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWTX. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,720,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 143.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,889,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,359 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC increased its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 64.8% during the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 3,421,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,636 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 80.1% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,753,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 540.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 975,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,381,000 after acquiring an additional 823,439 shares during the last quarter.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

