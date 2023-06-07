Brompton Oil Split (TSE:OSP) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.01

Brompton Oil Split Corp. (TSE:OSP – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.01 and traded as low as C$3.76. Brompton Oil Split shares last traded at C$3.88, with a volume of 400 shares traded.
Brompton Oil Split Stock Up 1.0 %
The company has a market capitalization of C$3.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.46.
About Brompton Oil Split
Brompton Oil Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of North America. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of large-cap companies having market capitalization of at least $2 billion. The fund invests in stocks of companies which are a constituent of the S&P 500 Index and S&P/TSX Composite Index.
